WATCH: Man saves thirsty camel’s life in scorching desert

A camel can be seen lying down at the side of the road due to thirst. — Screengrab/Twitter/@susantananda3

As climate change has forced temperatures to rise at an unprecedented level, humans are not the only species that are impacted by severe weather conditions but also animals.

And as temperatures rise, intense heat depletes everyone with a living being clamouring for more water to keep the function of the body normal. If enough water is not provided to humans or animals, these rising heat levels may force them to pass out from thirst and, even go unconscious.

A similar occurrence was captured in a short video clip drawing the attention of thousands of internet users in which a camel was grounded due to thirst and was just about to pass out.

The video went viral on social media and was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

The caption of the video read: "Drained by the heat, the camel was a few minutes away from passing out. A kind driver gives it water and revives it. We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. A few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travellers."

The video was shared, liked and viewed thousands of times with users on Twitter commending the person’s kindness.

A user commented on this kind gesture: "Feel good we have few humans alive that shows humanity and not just wear being human to be human. Gone through multiple other good replies. Rare gestures or in middle of nowhere, hats off to gentlemen and few others."

"God bless this man !!!! This is so correct and shows how living beings should look out for each other... and not cut and eat it !!!!," another user said.

A user also expressed: "Really amazing work done by you. Sure we will follow this."