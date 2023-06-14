 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Kiran Khan Kiran Khan

PPP, JI to vie for Karachi mayor slot tomorrow

By
Kiran Khan Kiran Khan

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Murtaza Wahab (left) and Jamaat-e-Islamis Karachi President Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman. — Online/ Facebook/JI/File
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Murtaza Wahab (left) and Jamaat-e-Islami's Karachi President Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman. — Online/ Facebook/JI/File 
  • No single party has a simple majority of 179 votes.
  • The total number of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F is 175.
  • JI-PTI alliance reportedly stands at 193. 

KARACHI: With both claiming Karachi mayorship their “right”, tough competition is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — the single largest party with 155 members — and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) — which claimed to have 191 council members after coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — for the coveted slot as the polling for the post is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman and PPP’s Murtaza Wahab will face each other for the mayorship while Sindh’s ruling party’s Salman Abdullah Murad will contest against the former party’ Saifuddin for the deputy mayor slot. The polling will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Currently, no single party has a simple majority of 179 votes in the 367-strong house after the LG polls, the count that is needed to ascertain who wins the coveted seat of the port city's mayor.

As per the latest statistics, the total number of the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is 175. The PPP has become the single largest party with 155 members, including the reserved seats.

On the other hand, the JI has emerged as the second largest party with a total of 130 seats, including reserved seats, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged a total of 63 seats. The alliance between the two parties stands at 193.

The Sindh’s ruling party claimed that the coveted slot of the port city mayor was the “right” of PPP as it emerged as the largest party during the local body elections in the metropolis. The JI, however, blamed the PPP for rigging.

PPP wins 8, JI 6 TMC seats 

Out of Karachi’s total 25 town municipal corporations (TMCs), candidates on 16 seats returned unopposed, including PPP’s 8 and JI’s 6. While the PTI succeed to win two TMCs unopposed.

While elections in the rest of 9 TMCs will be held tomorrow.

In the previous LG set, the seven Karachi districts were divided into district municipal corporations (DMCs) but in the new set up, the DMCs have been replaced with 25 TMCs comprising different number of vice-chairmen of union committees as well as members to be elected on different reserved seats.

The port city has now 246 union committees and their elected chairmen represent the KMC’s City Council, which will have a total of 367 members after the indirect election of people on 121 reserved seats.

In the new set-up, there are 246 union committees across the city and their elected chairmen represent the KMC’s 367-member City Council.

In the 367-strong house, the youth, non-Muslims and labourers have 5% seats each, while 1% of the seats have been reserved each for persons with disabilities and transgender persons.

The house of 367 members will elect a mayor and a deputy mayor by a show of hands.

The 25 TMCs will separately elect a chairman and vice chairman from its total members by a show of hands.

More From Pakistan:

Jahangir Tareen appoints Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as IPP's central secretary information

Jahangir Tareen appoints Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as IPP's central secretary information
May 9 rioters to be given ‘right to fair trial’ in military courts

May 9 rioters to be given ‘right to fair trial’ in military courts
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India
Adil Raja released on bail after being grilled under UK counter-terror laws

Adil Raja released on bail after being grilled under UK counter-terror laws
Commercial flight operations to be suspended as Sindh braces for Biparjoy

Commercial flight operations to be suspended as Sindh braces for Biparjoy
Indian delegation thanks Pakistan for hosting sites of religious significance

Indian delegation thanks Pakistan for hosting sites of religious significance
Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out
In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’

In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’
Biparjoy to hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar ‘tomorrow at 11am’

Biparjoy to hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar ‘tomorrow at 11am’
Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?

Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?
Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism

Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism
PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes

PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes
Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today

Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today
Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London
PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow

PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow
Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan

Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan
'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'

'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'
Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply

Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply
Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’

Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’
Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?

Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?
PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah

PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah