sports
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

A visitor walks past a poster featuring Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal during the Media Day of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2023.—AFP
After an illustrious career spanning two decades, Rafael Nadal has dropped out of the world's top 100 rankings for the first time. The 22-time grand slam champion's decline in the rankings is a result of his ongoing recovery from a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open in January. 

Nadal's absence from this year's French Open, a tournament he has dominated with a record 14 victories, led to the forfeiture of the 2,000 ranking points he had earned from his triumph at Roland-Garros last season. Consequently, the Spanish tennis icon has plummeted from world No. 15 to 136 in the latest rankings.

In an effort to address his persistent hip issues, Nadal recently underwent surgery on his hip muscle. The decision came after his initial recovery did not progress as expected, effectively ruling him out of competitive play for approximately five months and effectively ending his season. Notably, the 37-year-old declared that the upcoming season would be his last on the ATP Tour. Throughout his career, Nadal has battled numerous injuries, adding to the admiration for his remarkable accomplishments on the court.

While Nadal faces challenges in his journey to regain full fitness, his doctor, Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, expressed optimism, stating that he expects a complete recovery within the necessary timeframe or potentially even sooner.

In the world rankings, Novak Djokovic has once again claimed the coveted world No. 1 spot, dethroning Carlos Alcaraz after clinching his 23rd grand slam title at Roland-Garros. Djokovic's victory in the semifinals against Alcaraz propelled him two spots higher, marking the beginning of his 388th week at the pinnacle of men's tennis. Russia's Daniil Medvedev dropped to the third position after his unexpected first-round exit at the French Open, while Casper Ruud, the beaten finalist, maintains his fourth-place standing. Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who suffered a straight-sets defeat to Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, rounds out the top five rankings in the world.

As Nadal navigates the challenges posed by his injury, Djokovic's resurgence to the top spot signifies his continued dominance in the sport, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of his generation.

