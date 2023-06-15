 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Kiran Khan Kiran Khan
|
Tariq Abul Hasan Tariq Abul Hasan

Voting begins for Karachi mayoral election

By
Kiran Khan Kiran Khan
|
Tariq Abul Hasan Tariq Abul Hasan

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

A sign showing mayor and deputy mayor elections at Arts Council in Karachi, on June 15, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Author
A sign showing mayor and deputy mayor elections at Arts Council in Karachi, on June 15, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Author

Voting time for the post of Karachi mayor began on Thursday as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman fight for the position.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is holding the election for the Karachi mayor and deputy mayor of the port city today at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

The mayoral contest is between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers. The respective deputy mayor candidates of the PPP and JI are Salman Abdullah Murad and Saifuddin.

According to the entry register 303 elected members have reached the polling station. Three elected members were brought in an armoured personnel carrier.

However, sources within ECP confirmed that 333 members have reached the city council while 33 were absent.

The PPP is the largest party in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation City Council, with 155 seats. However, it is short of a simple majority required to have its mayor elected. The PPP has also secured the support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, but their combined strength is also short of a simple majority.

The second and third largest parties in the city council are the JI and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 130 and 63 seats respectively. As the PTI has supported the JI, their combined votes appear to be 193, which is more than the simple majority in the House of 367 members.

However, with the emergence of a forward bloc within the PTI, the result may go either way. In case Wahab wins, it will most probably result in allegations of horse trading by the JI and PTI and the two parties might approach the judiciary to nullify the election.

Lambasting JI for supporting PTI, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that Jamaat-e-Islami has joined hands with people involved in May 9 riots. 

Meanwhile, Rehman questioned the returning officer saying that more than 30 elected members have gone missing.

“There are reports that these persons have been detained and it was the ECP’s responsibility to bring these people,” he said. 

More From Pakistan:

Cyclone Biparjoy approaching India, Pakistan: What you need to know

Cyclone Biparjoy approaching India, Pakistan: What you need to know
Ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid 'not under arrest'

Ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid 'not under arrest'
Sindh VCs rally against defence minister's 'dacoits' remarks

Sindh VCs rally against defence minister's 'dacoits' remarks
YouTuber Adil Raja held in UK for terrorism charges

YouTuber Adil Raja held in UK for terrorism charges

Pakistan's religious body gives nod to women performing Hajj without mehram

Pakistan's religious body gives nod to women performing Hajj without mehram
Karachi mayoral polls: Administrators and history

Karachi mayoral polls: Administrators and history
Biparjoy: Emaar Pakistan strong, high enough to withstand cyclone's impact, says DHA official

Biparjoy: Emaar Pakistan strong, high enough to withstand cyclone's impact, says DHA official

Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities on high alert as Pakistan, India brace for landfall today

Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities on high alert as Pakistan, India brace for landfall today
Govt on high alert as Keti Bandar braces for cyclone Biparjoy today

Govt on high alert as Keti Bandar braces for cyclone Biparjoy today
Jahangir Tareen appoints Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as IPP's central secretary information

Jahangir Tareen appoints Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as IPP's central secretary information
PPP, JI to vie for Karachi mayor slot today

PPP, JI to vie for Karachi mayor slot today
May 9 rioters to be given ‘right to fair trial’ in military courts

May 9 rioters to be given ‘right to fair trial’ in military courts
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India
Adil Raja released on bail after being grilled under UK counter-terror laws

Adil Raja released on bail after being grilled under UK counter-terror laws
Commercial flight operations to be suspended as Biparjoy draws closer

Commercial flight operations to be suspended as Biparjoy draws closer
Indian delegation thanks Pakistan for hosting sites of religious significance

Indian delegation thanks Pakistan for hosting sites of religious significance
Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out
In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’

In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’
Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?

Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?
Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism

Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism
PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes

PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes