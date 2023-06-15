 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Tom Cruise steps outside in style with his co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise stepped outside in style he was seen leaving a screening for the highly-anticipated seventh installment of Mission Impossible.

The actor and proud Scientologist, 60, exited the Dolby Screening Room in London's Soho Square with his co-star Hayley Atwell followed closely behind.

Though he plays Ethan Hunt in the action franchise, Tom took some style inspiration from Top Gun by rocking a pair of aviator shades.

The outing comes shortly after Hayley quashed rumours that the pair were romantically involved while shooting Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

