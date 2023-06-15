 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Safety measures: What to do when cyclone Biparjoy hits your city?

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

People take photos of high tides at a beach before the due onset of cyclone Biparjoy in Karachi on June 13, 2023. — AFP
As the residents of Pakistan's coastal belt brace themselves for the fierce cyclone Biparjoy to make its landfall in Keti Bandar later today (Thursday), here are some safety measures you can take to stay safe.

According to the National Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA), residents of areas that are expected to be impacted by the storm should follow the following guidelines:

1) Cut off electricity and gas supplies

2) Evacute areas and move to nearby shelters

3) Keep an emergency kit of basic essentials (including food, water, medicine and important documents)

4) Stay abreast of the latest updates of the storm

5) Avoid going to beaches and shorelines

6) Wear glasses and masks when leaving the house due to strong dust storms

7) Avoid going out during wind/dust storms and stay away from signboards, electricity poles and trees

8) Those who use candles should make sure to blow them out before going to bed

9) Follow guidelines established by local authorities

Emergency contacts

Moreover, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued a list of numbers of the control rooms it has set up that can be contacted.

Karachi District South: 021-99205628

Karachi District Korangi: 021-99333926

Karachi District Keamari: 021-99333176

Karachi District Malir: 021-99248916

District Badin: 0297-920013

District Thatta: 0298-920061-3

District Sujawal: 0298-510833

In Karachi’s District South, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area is the most vulnerable as its close to the sea.

The authority has also issued numbers for emergencies its helpline 1092 is available. While it has also deployed emergency response teams at various locations.

It has also set up four information centre camps which are listed below.

Camp 1 — Sadaf Market, Phase I: 0304-0926424

Camp 2 —Ayesha Mosque Phase VI: 0304-0926472

Camp 3 — Petrol Pump at Khayaban-e-Bahria cross Commercial Avenue Phase VI: 0304-0926473

Camp 4 — Clock Tower Restaurant, Sea View, Phase VI 0304-0926471

