 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Quentin Tarantino refuses to kill animals in movies

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Quentin Tarantino refuses to kill animals in movies
Quentin Tarantino refuses to kill animals in movies

Quentin Tarantino, the renowned filmmaker behind Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill discussed his stance on violence in movies during a Cannes Film Festival event.

He emphased his aversion to showcasing cruelty towards animals in cinema due to its real-life implications.

Tarantino believes in the make-believe nature of filmmaking and stated that while he can tolerate violent scenes involving humans, he draws the line at animals, reported Variety.

“I have a big thing about killing animals in movies. That’s a bridge I can’t cross,” Tarantino said.

“Insects too. Unless I’m paying to see some bizarro documentary, I’m not paying to see real death. Part of the way that this all works is that it’s all just make-believe.”

“That’s why I can stand the violent scenes, because we’re all just fucking around. [But] some animal, some dog, some llama, some fly, some rat, doesn’t give a fuck about your movie. I’d kill a million rats, but I don’t necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I’m not paying to see real death.”

He explained that animals, unlike actors, are not part of the movie's fictional world and should not be subjected to harm for entertainment purposes.

Tarantino also mentioned his preference for using violence onscreen to rectify historical injustices. He discussed how he wrote himself into a corner in films like Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but found creative ways to resolve the story, sometimes through violent means.

Tarantino shared details about his final film, tentatively titled "The Movie Critic," which will revolve around a film reviewer who works for a pornographic publication.

He expressed his intention to cast a new leading man in his mid-thirties for the role. Tarantino reiterated his plan to retire after directing ten feature films, stating his desire to go out on a high note and avoid diminishing returns.

More From Entertainment:

SZA calls out ‘internet warriors’ for not supporting Lizzo amid fat-shaming

SZA calls out ‘internet warriors’ for not supporting Lizzo amid fat-shaming
Jennifer Lopez realizes importance of Jennifer Garner in Ben Affleck's life video

Jennifer Lopez realizes importance of Jennifer Garner in Ben Affleck's life
Brooklyn Beckham makes stylish appearance in stunning blue vintage Jaguar

Brooklyn Beckham makes stylish appearance in stunning blue vintage Jaguar
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly still working on relationship: ‘She seems happier’

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly still working on relationship: ‘She seems happier’
Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity

Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity
Luke Combs'

Luke Combs' "Fast Car" cover propels Tracy Chapman to No. 1 on Billboard chart
Al Pacino girlfriend unfazed by gold digger rumours: ‘She doesn't need his money’

Al Pacino girlfriend unfazed by gold digger rumours: ‘She doesn't need his money’
Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from nine more women alleging sexual assault

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from nine more women alleging sexual assault

Stanley Tucci dances with wife at Harry Styles concert video

Stanley Tucci dances with wife at Harry Styles concert
Julia Fox looks stunning in red at British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma event

Julia Fox looks stunning in red at British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma event
Kesha reveals heartbreaking encounter with Jerry Seinfeld

Kesha reveals heartbreaking encounter with Jerry Seinfeld
Priscilla Presley’s settlement amount revealed in lawsuit with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley’s settlement amount revealed in lawsuit with Riley Keough
Kevin Costner seeks legal action to have ex-wife vacate his home

Kevin Costner seeks legal action to have ex-wife vacate his home
Tom Cruise steps outside in style with his co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise steps outside in style with his co-star Hayley Atwell
Kevin Spacey aims for acting comeback as UK trial nears conclusion video

Kevin Spacey aims for acting comeback as UK trial nears conclusion
'Wheel of Fortune' makers looking for Pat Sajak replacements

'Wheel of Fortune' makers looking for Pat Sajak replacements
Jameela Jamil joins voice cast of Pixar's intergalactic adventure 'Elio'

Jameela Jamil joins voice cast of Pixar's intergalactic adventure 'Elio'
Nick Cannon says having 12 children was ‘calling from God’

Nick Cannon says having 12 children was ‘calling from God’
Amber Heard breaks silence on life in Spain with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard breaks silence on life in Spain with daughter Oonagh Paige
No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress

No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress

Bruce Willis, daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’ video

Bruce Willis, daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’