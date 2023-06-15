PML-N, PPP ‘lock horns over administrative matters in Punjab’

(From left) PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari along with PML-N leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz can be seen discussing issues during a meeting on February 5, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

PPP leaders complain about caretaker govt's non-cooperative attitude.

Disgruntled leaders say Punjab officials not entertaining their requests.

"Punjab officials make a hundred excuses whenever asked for anything."

LAHORE: Rifts emerged between ruling coalition partners — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — over administrative issues in Punjab, it has learnt.



Sources told Geo News on Thursday that the PPP leaders had complained to party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the Punjab caretaker government is not paying heed to their requests regarding administrative issues in the province.

The PPP members shared their concerns with Bilawal regarding the Punjab interim government, saying that their requests are not being entertained by officials in the province.

They said the Punjab officials made a “hundred excuses” whenever they were asked for anything, the insiders added.

The PPP members, as per the sources, said they could not even get a patchwork on the road done, let alone get a Station House Officer (SHO) transferred within the province.

On the other hand, they said the PML-N leaders' requests get resolved in no time by the Punjab bureaucracy.

Moreover, the disgruntled party leaders said the former principal secretary of the prime minister is now a secretary of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi “who does not resolve our issues”.

They added that the banners put up for Zardari's welcome were also removed by the provincial authorities.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker CM Naqvi has suddenly left for Dubai with sources saying he is likely to meet Zardari, who is there for an eye operation.