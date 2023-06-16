 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Mbappe rejects President Macron's influence on career choices

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022, Frances Kylian Mbappe with French President Emmanuel Macron during the trophy ceremony.—Reuters
Kylian Mbappe, the Paris St Germain forward, made it clear that French President Emmanuel Macron holds no sway over his career decisions. Amid ongoing speculations about his potential departure from PSG, Mbappe expressed his stance during a press conference, emphasising that Macron's influence on his career in 2023 is non-existent. 

While Macron desires him to stay in Paris, Mbappe affirmed that his objective aligns with the president's aspirations, stating, "We're on the same wavelength."

Mbappe's remarks came after he faced probing questions regarding his future with the Ligue 1 champions. Earlier, the 24-year-old sent a letter to PSG, indicating his lack of intention to extend his contract, which concludes in 2024. However, he clarified that he had not formally requested permission from the French club to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Back in 2021, when rumours first surfaced about Mbappe's potential departure from PSG, Macron publicly urged him to remain with the club and continue competing in the French top flight. While recent reports in French media suggested that Macron would advocate for Mbappe's stay, the forward reiterated his commitment to PSG for the upcoming season.

Addressing reporters ahead of France's European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar, Mbappe underlined the negligible influence Macron possesses over his career. He emphasised that the president's desires align with his own objective of staying in Paris. When asked about leaving PSG, Mbappe reiterated his stance, affirming that his sole option at the moment is to remain with the club. He further expressed his readiness to return when the pre-season resumes.

Mbappe downplayed the impact of his letter and any potential offence caused, stating, "I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone." PSG now faces a dilemma regarding Mbappe's contract, as allowing him to run down the final year would prevent them from recouping the substantial €180 million (£154 million) they invested to sign him from AS Monaco in 2017. Notably, Mbappe has emerged as Ligue 1's top scorer in the last five seasons.

Despite the ongoing speculations, Mbappe remained focused on the game ahead, asserting that his primary concern is the upcoming match. He emphasised that external matters are of secondary importance, as he has always managed to balance both on-field performance and off-field considerations. Mbappe aimed to demonstrate his prowess as a player in the upcoming game.

France coach Didier Deschamps expressed his support for Mbappe, highlighting their discussions and the player's commitment to the team. Deschamps reaffirmed Mbappe's role as the captain and stressed that the recent attention surrounding him does not affect his performance or the team as a whole.

