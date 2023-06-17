 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan defeat Maldives in second match of Basketball Championship

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Pakistan plays against Maldives during ongoing five-country basketball tournament. — Reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday edged past the Maldives in their second game of the ongoing five-country basketball tournament.

Pakistan defeated the hosts of the tournament 65-63 in a thrilling match.

In the first three quarters, Pakistan maintained their dominance throughout the match but lost their edge over the Maldives in the last quarter.

For the national team, Zain ul Hasan Khan scored 22 points, Zia ur Rehman scored 15 and Ahmed Amad ended the game with 13 points.

This is the first international tournament Pakistan are participating since seven years. The national team will play its next game against Bhutan now on Saturday. 

Squad

Mohammad Shahbaz Ali, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Umair Jan, Zain-ul-Hassan Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Imad Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Saqibullah Mehsood, Mehtab Akram, Shiraz Aslam

Team officials: Malik Mohammad Riaz (head coach), Umar Mahmood (coach), Ahmad Ali Tipu (manager).

Pakistan's schedule

June 15 — Pakistan vs Nepal

June 16 — Pakistan vs Maldives

June 17 — Pakistan vs Bhutan

June 18 — Pakistan vs Bangladesh

June 20 — Semi-finals

June 22 — Final

