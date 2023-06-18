 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Andy Murray was beaten by John Isner in the second round at Wimbledon.—AFP
Andy Murray was beaten by John Isner in the second round at Wimbledon.—AFP

Andy Murray, representing Britain, secured a spot in his second successive grass-court final at the Nottingham Open by defeating Portugal's Nuno Borges in the semi-finals. The 36-year-old Murray recently claimed the Surbiton Trophy, his first title in Britain since 2016, and he is now set to face French qualifier Arthur Cazaux in the final.

Cazaux, aged 20 and ranked 181st in the world, managed to overcome fifth seed Dominik Koepfer to reach the championship match. On the women's side, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will compete in an all-British WTA final, a historic occurrence not witnessed since 1977.

Reflecting on his victory over Borges, Murray stated, "You come here to enjoy the tennis, but ultimately you want to win the tournament." He completed a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over the third seed and world number 73. Murray acknowledged his upcoming opponent, saying, "I practised with him [Cazaux] a few weeks ago, he is a top young French player, so it will be a good one."

Murray praised the quality of the tournament, particularly the exceptional grass courts, and credited the groundsman and their team for their work. The British player currently ranks 44th in the world and aims to break into the top 32 before Wimbledon commences on July 3rd. With a nine-match winning streak and not having dropped a set in the last six matches, including all four in Nottingham, Murray has displayed formidable form.

Following the Nottingham Open final, Murray's next tournament will be the Queen's Club Championships in London. In the opening round, he will face seventh seed Alex de Minaur, the 18th-ranked player from Australia, whom Murray has yet to defeat in their three previous encounters.

In other tennis news, British player Neal Skupski and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof emerged victorious in the men's doubles at the Libema Open in Rosmalen, the Netherlands. They defeated Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the final with a score of 7-6 (7-1), 6-2. At the Nottingham Open, an all-British men's doubles final saw Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday prevail over Liam Broady and Jonny O'Mara, clinching a 6-3, 6-7 (10-7) win. Additionally, the Stuttgart Open in Germany witnessed Francis Tiafoe of the United States and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany advance to the final after triumphing in their respective semi-final matches.

More From Sports:

Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier

Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier
Tiger Woods to skip open championship, extending major absence streak

Tiger Woods to skip open championship, extending major absence streak
Usman Khawaja's century foils England in Ashes 2023 opener

Usman Khawaja's century foils England in Ashes 2023 opener
Scotland stun Norway with late comeback

Scotland stun Norway with late comeback
Djibouti thrash Pakistan to clinch four-nation football tournament

Djibouti thrash Pakistan to clinch four-nation football tournament
Asia Cup 2023: When will ACC announce schedule?

Asia Cup 2023: When will ACC announce schedule?
Hasan Ali responds to his inclusion in Test squad

Hasan Ali responds to his inclusion in Test squad
Sri Lanka Test series: PCB's message to those who missed out

Sri Lanka Test series: PCB's message to those who missed out
Shaheen Afridi can achieve special Test milestone in Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Afridi can achieve special Test milestone in Sri Lanka series
'Will have to work hard': Diana Baig hopeful of lifting World Cup trophy

'Will have to work hard': Diana Baig hopeful of lifting World Cup trophy
Pakistan announce 16-player squad for Sri Lanka Test series as Shaheen returns to fold

Pakistan announce 16-player squad for Sri Lanka Test series as Shaheen returns to fold
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Test series to be revealed today

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Test series to be revealed today
Pakistan likely to include three youngsters to squad against Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan likely to include three youngsters to squad against Sri Lanka Test
Pakistan defeat Maldives in second match of Basketball Championship

Pakistan defeat Maldives in second match of Basketball Championship
Bowling coach Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team for Sri Lanka Tests

Bowling coach Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team for Sri Lanka Tests
Sajid Sadpara to climb Nanga Parbat without artificial oxygen

Sajid Sadpara to climb Nanga Parbat without artificial oxygen
PCB chief's appointment patron's prerogative, says Najam Sethi

PCB chief's appointment patron's prerogative, says Najam Sethi
Pakistan’s World Cup victory in front of Indian crowd to be more ‘joyous’: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan’s World Cup victory in front of Indian crowd to be more ‘joyous’: Shahid Afridi
South Africa women's side to tour Pakistan, PCB confirms

South Africa women's side to tour Pakistan, PCB confirms
Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault

Conor McGregor facing accusations of violent sexual assault
NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son