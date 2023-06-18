PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

Rifts between PPP and PML-N intensified on issue of budget.

Bilawal has refused to endorse recently-presented finance bill.

Upcoming meeting to ensure resolution of issues.

ISLAMABAD: To iron out any further contention, the key leaders and ministers from the ruling alliance parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), will meet for another round of negotiations on Monday with the aim to resolve their disagreements concerning the country's financial matters, The News reported.

The meeting, to be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, carries significant weight as it takes place amidst severe criticism from PPP leaders regarding the budget proposals for the next fiscal year.

Earlier, Bilawal — who is also PPP chairman — had said his party will abstain from endorsing the recently-announced budget in the National Assembly unless the commitments made to the party regarding areas affected by flooding are honoured.

The first high-level meeting, also chaired by the premier, between the two political entities took place earlier this week; however, the PPP chairman was unable to attend the meeting, as he was out of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal and PPP leader and Water Resources Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah were present at the meeting.



CM Shah, in his speech in the Sindh assembly regarding the provincial budget on Saturday, once again criticised the federal government for its unfulfilled promises.



Nevertheless, the meeting on Monday will be another attempt to resolve the differences between the federal and Sindh's provincial governments.

The sources have mentioned that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and some important individuals, including caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, have gone to the UAE to meet him.

The growing tension between the PML-N and PPP may prompt Asif Zardari to intervene and return earlier than planned. In an interesting development, some PML-N leaders have also started criticising the PPP leadership. This new trend could widen the divide between the two parties, according to the sources.

The federal government is willing to meet the demands of the Sindh government, but the necessary funds will be provided after receiving contributions from donors, as committed during a meeting in Geneva last year.

The efforts made by the Shehbaz-led administration in this regard have been successful.

Another well-placed source mentioned that the PPP cannot afford to oppose the national budget, and it was highly unlikely for it to vote against the budget that was approved in the federal cabinet meeting, attended by the PPP chairman in his capacity as foreign minister, as well as four federal ministers from the party.

The federal cabinet will also meet on Tuesday (June 20). The meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal. The cabinet was unable to hold its meeting last week.