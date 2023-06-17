 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is addressing public gathering in Swat on June 17, Saturday. — Twitter/PPPMediaCell
Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is addressing public gathering in Swat on June 17, Saturday. — Twitter/PPPMediaCell

  • "I was surprised to know that no funds were allocated for flood victims," says Bilawal.
  • Not possible for PPP to vote for budget without flood funds allocation: FM.
  • Bilawal says he hopes Finace Minister Dar would soon address his reservations.

Fissures appear to be growing between key ruling coalition partners — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) — over 2023-24 federal budget with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari publicly criticising the government for “not allocating” funds for flood victims.

Addressing a public gathering in Swat on Saturday, Bilawal — the PPP chairman — said no funds were allocated for the rehabilitation of 2022 flood victims in the 2023-24 federal budget presented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last week.

Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains killed at least 1,000 people and affected more than 33 million mainly in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in 2022.

“Peoples Party sent its high-level delegation to the prime minister yesterday to [raise concerns] that PPP has very little input in the budget,” he added.

Bilawal said the federal government had made promises to the provincial governments last year that it would help the flood victims.

“I was surprised to know that no funds were allocated for any province for flood reconstruction,” he added.

Bilawal said he had directed his party members to apprise the prime minister of PPP’s concerns regarding budget saying that the rehabilitation of flood victims was inevitable for economic growth.

“I have no doubt on prime minister’s intention...but members of his [PM Shehbaz Sharif] team are not fulfilling their promises and prime minister should hold them answerable,” he remarked.

“If Muslim League wants PPP to vote for this budget then its’ not possible without allocating funds for flood reconstruction,” the PPP chief cautioned.

The PPP chairman also expressed hope that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other members of government’s economic team would soon address the party's reservations over the budget.

Finance Minister Dar unveiled an Rs14.5 trillion (around $50.5 billion) budget on June 9, with over half set aside to service Rs7.3 trillion of debt, raising concerns from various stakeholders about the economy's future.

A day earlier, PPP MNA Nafeesa Shah also called out its ruling partner PML-N for presenting an "unrealistic” and “election-oriented budget", questioning the party’s intention behind this “populist” move despite economic uncertainty.

During the debate over the budget in the meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Shah said that Shehbaz Sharif-led government told the lawmakers that “tough decisions” would be taken in the budget; however, no such measure was unveiled.

“An economic storm is looming over our heads,” she warned, lamenting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pressurising Pakistan and the economy will be in more trouble in the coming days.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister

Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister
Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF

Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF
50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official

50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official
Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus
Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches

Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches
12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO

12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO
Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens

Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens
Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24
Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?

Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award
No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah

No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah
Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case
Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?

Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum
Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’

Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’
Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time