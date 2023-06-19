 
sports
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation

Andy Murray celebrates with the Rothesay Nottingham Open trophy after he beat Arthur Cazaux in the final.—Shutterstock
In a promising buildup to Wimbledon, Andy Murray continued his impressive form by securing his second consecutive ATP Challenger title on grass. The British tennis star comfortably defeated Arthur Cazaux with a score of 6-4, 6-4 in Nottingham, extending his winning streak to 10 matches over the past two weeks.

After opting to skip the French Open, Murray initiated his grass court season in Surbiton during the second week of Roland Garros, where he emerged victorious, dropping only a single set throughout the tournament. With each match, Murray's confidence has grown, culminating in a smooth and high-quality performance against Cazaux in Nottingham. He showcased his exceptional ball-striking ability, effectively neutralizing the Frenchman's weapons.

As a result of his recent success, Murray is set to climb to 38th in the ATP rankings, reaching his highest ranking since his return from hip surgery in 2019. However, the lingering question remains whether Murray can maintain this level of form and efficiency against tougher competition in the upcoming prestigious events: Queen's Club and Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old has expressed his desire to be seeded for the grand slam tournaments, which would allow him to avoid facing top-ranked players in the early rounds. Murray faces a crucial challenge in the first round at Queen's against the seventh seed, Alex de Minaur. To potentially secure a seeding at Wimbledon, Murray will need to achieve at least a quarter-final finish at Queen's.

During his victory speech, Murray shared his heartfelt joy in having his four children present in the crowd on Father's Day. The unexpected surprise caught him off guard as he was unaware of their presence. Murray recounted their previous attempt to watch him play, where rain disrupted the match and they had to leave before its conclusion. However, he expressed gratitude that they were able to attend the Nottingham tournament and enjoy the moment together.

With his recent accomplishments and family support, Murray's determination and focus are evident as he strives to make a strong impact in the upcoming tournaments, aiming for a successful campaign at Wimbledon, the pinnacle of grass-court tennis.

