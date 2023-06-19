 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
APP
|
News Desk

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget

By
APP
|
News Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari looks on. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari looks on. — AFP/File

  • PPP chairman to attend meeting led by premier.
  • Bilawal complains PM didn't fulfil promises in budget.
  • Iqbal suggest discussing matter in cabinet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday will chair a meeting to sort out the differences regarding the recently-presented budget with his biggest coalition partner in the government, Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The meeting will also be attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as well as ministers and experts related to the financial affairs of both parties.

In a rally held in Swat on Saturday, Bilawal — who is also the PPP's chairman — complained to the prime minister about not being able to fulfil his promises in the budget. 

He warned that his party would not allow approval of the financial bill if no money were received for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh.

Reacting to the foreign minister's statement, Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal suggested discussing the matter in the cabinet and avoiding opening a new front.

When speaking to Geo News on Sunday, the minister said the coalition partners were consulted on every stage of preparation of the federal budget and its approval by the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

He said that the 2023-24 federal budget was tabled in the National Assembly with the consent of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Responding to Bilawal’s warning, he said the PPP-backed Sindh chief minister's objections over the budget were removed by the economic team. 

He questioned why objections were being raised now when the budget was approved with consensus in the NEC meeting. Similarly, he said the federal cabinet also approved the budget.

Iqbal said some funds were also increased in the budget on the demand of CM Shah and added that most of the Rs80 billion funds for flood victims were given to the country's southern province. 

Under the leadership of PM Shehbaz, the planning minister said, they were trying to make all decisions with allies with consensus. He added that the input of all allies was included in the preparation of the budget.

The senior PML-N leader warned that opening any new front by the coalition partners would only weaken the government and would not benefit any party.

Referring to Bhutto’s speech in Swat, Iqbal said the coalition partners’ criticism of each other would cause uncertainty in the country and the ruling coalition could not afford it at this stage.

He said whatever concerns the PPP had could be resolved through discussion in the cabinet meeting. He made it clear to the PPP leadership that the premier had always given the allies importance and sought their input on all crucial issues.

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi met former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari in Dubai, who underwent an eye operation there recently. 

According to the sources, Naqvi left for Dubai three or four days ago and visited the former president. 

Sources say the former president also spoke about the concerns of PPP leaders during the meeting. However, caretaker Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir said he did not know about the caretaker chief minister’s meeting with the former president.

Meanwhile, sources said the PML-N and PPP leaders would meet here on Monday (today) to discuss and settle their differences regarding the financial issues.

The meeting, which is likely to be chaired by PM Shehbaz and attended by FM Bilawal among others, is being termed crucial because the PPP leaders have been criticising the budgetary allocations lately. 

The first meeting in this regard between the two political parties also presided over by the premier, took place earlier this week, but the PPP chairman was unable to attend it.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway
Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition
When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today

When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today
Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck

Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today
Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura
TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO
Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism

Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism
Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari
Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless
Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers

Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers
Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list

Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list
PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies

PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies
Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today

Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today
PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting

PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting
PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy
12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident
SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime
Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget