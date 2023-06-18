 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal (Left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — APP/Instagram/PPP/File
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal (Left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — APP/Instagram/PPP/File
  • Sindh CM’s objections over budget removed by economic team: Iqbal.
  • "Why objections are being raised now when budget approved with consensus."
  • Some funds were also increased in the budget on CM Murad's demand: minister.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that 2023-24 federal budget was tabled in the National Assembly last week with the consent of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

His statement came a day after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari publicly criticised the government’s economic team saying promised funds for flood victims were not allocated in the budget.

“I have no doubt on prime minister’s intention...but members of his [PM Shehbaz Sharif] team are not fulfilling their promises and prime minister should hold them answerable,” the PPP chief had remarked at the public gathering in Swat.

He also warned that his party, which is a key ally of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government at the Centre, cannot vote for the budget in parliament without the allocation of funds for flood victims rehabilitation.

Responding to Bilawal’s warning earlier today in a conversation with Geo News, the planning minister said the PPP-backed Sindh CM’s objections over the budget were removed by the economic team.

He questioned why objections are being raised now when the budget was approved with consensus in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

Similarly, he said the federal cabinet also approved the budget.

Iqbal said some funds were also increased in the budget on the demand of CM Murad and added that most of the Rs80 billion funds for flood victims was given to Sindh.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the planning minister said there were trying to make all decisions with the consensus of all allies.

He said the input of all allies were included in the preparation of the budget.

Finance Minister Dar unveiled an Rs14.5 trillion (around $50.5 billion) budget on June 9, with over half set aside to service Rs7.3 trillion of debt, raising concerns from various stakeholders about the economy's future.

More From Pakistan:

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning tomorrow

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning tomorrow
Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari
Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless
Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers

Greece boat tragedy: PM Shehbaz orders 'immediate crackdown’ against human traffickers
Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list

Young Pakistani entrepreneur receives MBE in King Charles Honour list
PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies

PPP to rule rural TMCs, JI, PTI to control majority of urban bodies
Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today

Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today
PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting

PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting
PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy
12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident
SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime
Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget
Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister

Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister
Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF

Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF
50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official

50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official
Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus
Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches

Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches
12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO

12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO