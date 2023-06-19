 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Pakistan football team. — PFF
  • AIFF official says body doing its best to manage visas for Pakistan team.
  • SAFF Cup is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.
  • Mauritius football authorities cooperate in accommodation of team.

LAHORE: The members of the Pakistani football team may receive their visas today (Monday) to tour India for participation in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.

When this correspondent asked All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Secretary General Shaji Parbharkaram about the updates on the Pakistan team’s India’s visas, he replied via WhatsApp: “It will be done tomorrow.”

AIFF is doing its best to manage visas for the Pakistan team, which will be going to India after nine years.

According to sources privy to the development, Pakistan team officials were set to go to India’s High Commission in Mauritius to pick up their passports on Sunday. Still, they were told by the PFF Normalisation Committee to wait as AIFF was trying to manage visas for the Pakistan team.

Pakistan team was scheduled to fly for India on Sunday at 11:30am, but it could not do so as visas were not yet issued.

The team management had told the Mauritius football authorities that they would be able to get India’s visas on Monday (today), and they have cooperated in accommodation. 

Pakistan team is currently in the same hotel where it was for the four-nation football event, which ended on Saturday.

Djibouti emerged as champions of the event after they downed Pakistan 3-1 in their final game on Saturday.

According to team sources, if even on Monday, the team failed to get visas, then definitely further stay in Mauritius might be managed by Pakistan itself, which will be costly.

“You cannot feel in what mental agony we have been for the last three days,” a team source said.

“Everyone is worried whether they will get visas or not,” the source said.

“The players were very excited for the SAFF Cup but the visas issues have put them in deep pain,” the source said.

Sources said if visas are delayed further and if Pakistan moves to India on Tuesday or early Wednesday, then it will be very difficult for the Green Shirts to play their first game against India on June 21.

“If we reach India on June 21 or the night before then the organisers should reschedule our match against India,” a source said.

