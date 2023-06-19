 
Royals
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Meghan Markle needs to 'reconsider' being an influencer'

Experts believe there is only one way to safeguard Meghan Markle’s brand identity, and that is to reconsider becoming an influencer.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield weighed in on these claims during her interview with TalkTV’s Kevin O’Sullivan.

The conversation arose once Mr O’Sullivan asked here ‘where the Sussexes go from here’. Especially with Spotify having cut ties with them.

She started by saying, “I think there are two options if they are strapped for cash because they do have 16 bathrooms and toilet paper is not getting any cheaper.”

She also urged Meghan Markle to go to her new agency and asked to become the face of a big brand.

And inversely advised them to consider “going away for a little while” if they cannot consider the second option.

Later on into the chat though, she also referenced a last resort and admitted that she should restart The Tig for its digital content because “there’s no shame in that.”

“That is a little work and a lot of money” Ms Schofield also admitted.

“Yes, the world is influencer, but you could get paid $20,000 for a 13 second video,” she also pointed out before concluding. 

