Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Notorious influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has reportedly been charged with rape and human trafficking offenses in Romania, by UK sources.

Romanian anti-terrorism authorities arrested Andrew Tate in December of the previous year, and he has now been accused of forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. 

The indictment states that Tate and three others engaged in human trafficking in Romania, the US, and the UK. 

His brother Tristan has also been charged, along with two additional suspects, and the brothers have been placed under house arrest in Bucharest since March. 

The charges are related to alleged offenses against seven women, although the Tates have denied the accusations. 

Prosecutors believe that the Tates recruited and exploited women for the production and distribution of pornographic content on platforms like OnlyFans. 

Earlier, Tate vehemently denied allegations of misogyny and other serious crimes in a combative interview with the BBC.

When confronted with specific accusations of rape, human trafficking, and exploitation of women, Tate had dismissed them.

