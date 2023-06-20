 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Army vows all-out support to govt for economic stability

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul, on April 29, 2023. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul, on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has assured the Pakistan Army’s all-out support to complement the government’s efforts to deal with the economic challenges facing the country.

The army chief made these remarks during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The huddle unveiled an elaborated ‘Economic Revival Plan’ in the wake of economic hardships being confronted by the country, an official statement issued by the PM Office said.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz to attend summit on financial institutions in Paris

PM Shehbaz to attend summit on financial institutions in Paris
Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser’s bail petitions rejected

Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser’s bail petitions rejected
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chairman

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chairman
PTI’s Parvez Elahi granted bail in illegal appointments case

PTI’s Parvez Elahi granted bail in illegal appointments case
Report highlights worrying impacts of global warming in Pakistan over decades

Report highlights worrying impacts of global warming in Pakistan over decades
Eid ul Adha: Three-day holiday in Pakistan approved

Eid ul Adha: Three-day holiday in Pakistan approved
$3.48bn C-5 nuclear power project: PM Shehbaz witnesses Pak-China MoU signing

$3.48bn C-5 nuclear power project: PM Shehbaz witnesses Pak-China MoU signing
Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece

Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece
Pakistan arrests 'key smuggler' linked to Greece boat capsize

Pakistan arrests 'key smuggler' linked to Greece boat capsize
Who was on board missing Titanic submersible?

Who was on board missing Titanic submersible?
Greek shipwreck: 8 survivors paid Rs18.7m to 'human smugglers'

Greek shipwreck: 8 survivors paid Rs18.7m to 'human smugglers'
PTI blasts Asad Umar after he criticised party chief's policies

PTI blasts Asad Umar after he criticised party chief's policies
Senate chairman perks: PPP senator calls for revisiting private member bill, terms it 'bad signal'

Senate chairman perks: PPP senator calls for revisiting private member bill, terms it 'bad signal'
Three international flights skip customs at Karachi Airport

Three international flights skip customs at Karachi Airport
Greece boat disaster: FIA constitutes teams to arrest human traffickers

Greece boat disaster: FIA constitutes teams to arrest human traffickers
'No political differences with PML-N': Bilawal

'No political differences with PML-N': Bilawal

After meeting in jail, Shujaat hints at Elahi’s departure from PTI

After meeting in jail, Shujaat hints at Elahi’s departure from PTI
Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29
PM Shehbaz hails China for supporting Pakistan during tough economic times

PM Shehbaz hails China for supporting Pakistan during tough economic times
PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor

PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor