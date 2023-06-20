Army vows all-out support to govt for economic stability

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul, on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has assured the Pakistan Army’s all-out support to complement the government’s efforts to deal with the economic challenges facing the country.



The army chief made these remarks during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The huddle unveiled an elaborated ‘Economic Revival Plan’ in the wake of economic hardships being confronted by the country, an official statement issued by the PM Office said.

More to follow...