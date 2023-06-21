 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Why did French police raid 2024 Paris Olympic office?

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee were searched by police.—Reuters
The offices of the Paris 2024 organising committee in France's capital were raided by French police on Tuesday morning, according to a committee spokesperson. 

The raid, led by the French financial police, is part of two ongoing preliminary investigations into financial improprieties involving contracts and public funds. Several locations, including the Paris 2024 offices and the headquarters of SOLIDEO, the public body responsible for the construction and infrastructure of the Paris 2024 games, were targeted in the raid.

A spokesperson for Paris 2024 confirmed that they are fully cooperating with the investigators to support their ongoing inquiries. The investigations were initiated by two separate French police units specialising in anti-corruption and financial matters. The first investigation was launched in 2017, focusing on allegations of illegal conflict of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favouritism, and concealment of favouritism related to multiple contracts awarded by the Paris 2024 committee. 

The second investigation began in 2022 following an inspection by the French anti-corruption agency. It delves into charges of illegal conflict of interest, favouritism, and concealment of favouritism regarding contracts awarded by both the Paris 2024 Committee and SOLIDEO.

The raids indicate the seriousness of the allegations and the authorities' determination to uncover any potential financial wrongdoing. The Paris 2024 committee and SOLIDEO are crucial entities responsible for the successful organisation and execution of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris next year. With the start of the Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 and concluding on August 11, the investigations come at a critical juncture in the preparation process.

The French National Financial Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the investigations focus on financial improprieties related to contracts and public funds. The precise details and extent of the alleged irregularities have not been disclosed publicly, but the raids demonstrate a significant development in the probes. The involvement of specialised anti-corruption and financial units underscores the gravity of the situation and the commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the organisation of the Paris 2024 Games.

The ongoing investigations and the raid on the Paris 2024 organising committee office highlight the challenges faced in ensuring the integrity of large-scale sporting events. The repercussions of these inquiries could have far-reaching consequences for the committee, its officials, and the reputation of the Paris 2024 Games. As the progress of the investigation, stakeholders will closely monitor the developments to assess their potential impact on the forthcoming global sporting event.

