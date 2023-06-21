 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

OceanGate CEO was warned about potential catastrophic risks in 2018 letter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. learningenglish.voanews.com
 In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. learningenglish.voanews.com 

OceanGate, the company behind the missing submersible Titan, has faced a warning from industry leaders regarding the potential catastrophic risks associated with its experimental approach.

The CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, was cautioned about the dangers that could range from minor incidents to catastrophic consequences. These concerns were expressed in a letter obtained by the New York Times, shedding light on the potential hazards faced during the company's deep-sea expeditions.

Industry leaders sound the alarm:

In 2018, leaders within the submersible industry sent a letter to Stockton Rush, urging caution and highlighting the risks associated with OceanGate's experimental approach for Titan. They stressed that the company's unconventional methods could lead to various problems, with potential outcomes ranging from minor issues to devastating consequences. The concerns raised in the letter underscore the serious nature of the risks involved in OceanGate's deep-sea exploration endeavors.

The warning:

The letter sent to Rush specifically highlighted the need for precautionary measures, expressing that problems arising from their experimental approach could have catastrophic implications. While the exact details of the warning were not disclosed, it is evident that industry leaders felt compelled to alert OceanGate's CEO to the potential dangers associated with their unconventional methods. The emphasis on catastrophic risks serves as a stark reminder of the seriousness of the situation.

Legal issues and safety claims:

Alongside the warning, OceanGate has faced legal challenges relating to safety concerns of Titan. In 2018, the company was involved in a legal dispute with a former employee who raised issues about safety protocols within OceanGate. The case, which ultimately settled out of court, further highlights the scrutiny faced by the company regarding its safety practices and the potential risks involved in their deep-sea expeditions.

Lessons for future expeditions:

The warning given to OceanGate's CEO and the legal issues the company has faced serve as important reminders of the need for thorough risk assessment and safety protocols in deep-sea explorations. As companies venture into uncharted territories, it becomes imperative to prioritize safety above all else. The experiences of OceanGate should prompt industry leaders and regulators to establish stringent safety guidelines and procedures to minimize risks and ensure the well-being of individuals involved in future deep-sea expeditions.

The warning received by OceanGate's CEO from industry leaders about the catastrophic risks associated with the company's experimental approach underscores the seriousness of the challenges faced in deep-sea exploration. 

As the search for the missing submersible continues, the need for enhanced safety measures and comprehensive risk assessments becomes evident. 

The case of OceanGate serves as a valuable lesson for the industry, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing safety to avoid potential catastrophic incidents in future deep-sea expeditions.

More From World:

Brief profiles of individuals aboard missing Titan submersible

Brief profiles of individuals aboard missing Titan submersible

Five crucial facts about submarine that is on oxygen countdown

Five crucial facts about submarine that is on oxygen countdown

Why did French police raid 2024 Paris Olympic office?

Why did French police raid 2024 Paris Olympic office?
Search intensifies as missing submsersible to run out of oxygen at 7am EST

Search intensifies as missing submsersible to run out of oxygen at 7am EST
US lawmakers urge Biden to address human rights concerns with Modi

US lawmakers urge Biden to address human rights concerns with Modi
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson lambasted over 'Partygate'

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson lambasted over 'Partygate'
Chinese customs data shows highest imports of oil from Russia since 2022

Chinese customs data shows highest imports of oil from Russia since 2022
Another Palestinian succumbs to gunshot wounds; death toll rises to six

Another Palestinian succumbs to gunshot wounds; death toll rises to six
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax crimes

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax crimes
India's Modi to tap Tesla investment in key rendezvous with Elon Musk

India's Modi to tap Tesla investment in key rendezvous with Elon Musk
Modi says no doubting India's position on Ukraine, ahead of US visit

Modi says no doubting India's position on Ukraine, ahead of US visit
Sikh group says Modi responsible for killing of Khalistani leader in Canada

Sikh group says Modi responsible for killing of Khalistani leader in Canada

Why Donald Trump did not hand over secret documents to officials

Why Donald Trump did not hand over secret documents to officials
Defence, tech on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to US

Defence, tech on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to US
Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece

Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece
Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage

Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage
Sikh secessionist gunned down in Canada

Sikh secessionist gunned down in Canada
Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia

Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia
3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid

3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid
Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit

Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit
US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans

US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans