Kareena Kapoor drops inspirational post on 'International Yoga Day'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an inspiring post on her Instagram urging people to keep moving on International Yoga Day 2023.

Kareena shared two extremely cute photos of her three boys; husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the picture, the trio can be seen doing healthy activities related to health. Saif and Jeh perform a plank on the Yoga mat.

Meanwhile, Tim can be seen in the background wearing boxing gloves while standing in front of a punching bag.

The father-sons duo gave major inspiration to the fans and social media users.

Along with these photos, Kareena wrote a motivating caption that read: “It all starts on the MAT…Heal, Inspire,Love Happy International Yoga Day… #Keep Moving…”

On the professional front, Bebo’s husband Saif Ali Khan’s film Adipurush is running successfully all over India.



However, the film gauged a lot of controversy as it is based on the historical Ramayan. People are complaining that the film disrespectful poor dialogues.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.