 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor drops inspirational post on 'International Yoga Day'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X
Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in 'The Devotion of Suspect X'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an inspiring post on her Instagram urging people to keep moving on International Yoga Day 2023.

Kareena shared two extremely cute photos of her three boys; husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the picture, the trio can be seen doing healthy activities related to health. Saif and Jeh perform a plank on the Yoga mat. 

Meanwhile, Tim can be seen in the background wearing boxing gloves while standing in front of a punching bag.

The father-sons duo gave major inspiration to the fans and social media users.

Along with these photos, Kareena wrote a motivating caption that read: “It all starts on the MAT…Heal, Inspire,Love Happy International Yoga Day… #Keep Moving…”

On the professional front, Bebo’s husband Saif Ali Khan’s film Adipurush is running successfully all over India.

However, the film gauged a lot of controversy as it is based on the historical Ramayan. People are complaining that the film disrespectful poor dialogues.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

More From Showbiz:

Vidya Balan's crime-thriller movie 'Neeyat' teaser releases: Watch

Vidya Balan's crime-thriller movie 'Neeyat' teaser releases: Watch
Zoya Akhtar admits training 'The Archies' star kids to deal with 'nepotism'

Zoya Akhtar admits training 'The Archies' star kids to deal with 'nepotism'
Babil Khan pens emotional letter for Irrfan Khan: 'I miss our laughter baba'

Babil Khan pens emotional letter for Irrfan Khan: 'I miss our laughter baba'
Manoj Bajpayee talks about his retirement plans: 'I want to move to...'

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his retirement plans: 'I want to move to...'
Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'special day' at British Parliament

Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'special day' at British Parliament
Anupam Kher takes responsibility to cater Satish Kaushik daughter's future

Anupam Kher takes responsibility to cater Satish Kaushik daughter's future
Akshay Kumar reveals how he deals with 'criticism and box office failures'

Akshay Kumar reveals how he deals with 'criticism and box office failures'
'Raanjhanaa' actor-director duo all set to team up once again for project

'Raanjhanaa' actor-director duo all set to team up once again for project
Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood

Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood
Comedy TV show host apologises for ‘vile’ comments against overseas Pakistanis

Comedy TV show host apologises for ‘vile’ comments against overseas Pakistanis
Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter

Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter
'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays

'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays
No pressure on converting from husband or in-laws: Sunita Marshall

No pressure on converting from husband or in-laws: Sunita Marshall
Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents

Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents
Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker

Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker
Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now
'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats

'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats
Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film
Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan

Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan
Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'

Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'