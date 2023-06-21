 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
HEC bans 'incompatible' events after Holi celebration at Quaid-i-Azam University

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

The entrance of the HEC building in Islamabad. — HEC website
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has expressed concern regarding the celebration of Holi — a Hindu religious festival celebrated during spring — in a university directing higher education institutions to "distance themselves" from activities "incompatible with the country's identity and societal values."

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the commission spoke about one such "widely reported" and "publicised" instance involving the fervour exhibited in celebrating Holi from the platform of a university, adding that it had "caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country’s image."

The commission's order comes in the wake of Holi celebrations held at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad, which stirred controversy across the internet with some commending the show of diversity, while others criticising the organisers for going against Islamic values.

The Holi celebrations took place earlier this month, with a huge number of students partaking in the event. A Twitter account sharing updates of the Quaid-i-Azam University shared a video where students were seen celebrating the event.

In light of the much-talked-about celebrations, the commission has decided to restrict such events in order to preserve the nation's ideology stating that HEIs have an ultimate responsibility to polish and nurture the exuberance of youth into learned, mature, and responsible citizens.

"Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEIs may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values, white ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and facutty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse," a notification released by HEC read.

The HECs notification. — HEC
In its notification, the commission wrote: "Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity."

"While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths, and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard," it mentioned.

HEC reminded higher education institutions to "apprise students about being aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm."

