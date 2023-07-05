WATCH: Haris Rauf's wedding festivities begin with qawali night

The wedding festivities for Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf kicked off with a fun night filled with exuberant dance and qawali.



The 29-year-old had tied the knot with the love of his life Muzna Masood Malik in a Nikah ceremony in December last year, and now he is set to bring his bride home in a few days.

As the events for the couple's wedding officially began, several videos from the qawali night surfaced on social media.

One of the videos showed the pacer all smiles while enjoying music and celebrations surrounded by his friends and family. Rauf wore a blue embellished kurta with matching trousers.

It must be noted that the majority of the players from the Pakistan team will also attend Rauf’s wedding, which is said to be on Friday.

Pakistan squad has assembled in Karachi for a training camp ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka this month.

However, the players will be released from the camp on Friday evening to attend Rauf’s wedding in Islamabad. They will reassemble in Karachi on Saturday and will leave for Sri Lanka, via Dubai, on the same day.