Philadelphia shooting: Police arrest Kimbrady Carriker for killing 5 in Kingsessing

The suspected Philadelphia shooter Kimbrady Carriker can be seen in this picture. — Facebook/Kenneth J McDuffie

Authorities have arrested Philadelphia mass shooting suspect, who killed at least five people and injured two in the Kingsessing neighbourhood, US media reported Wednesday.

The suspect, Kimbrady Carriker, 40, appears to be a staunch supporter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) as per the Facebook account

The suspect was carrying an AR-15 rifle and a handgun with a bulletproof vest as it has been revealed that Carriker liked firearms — even posting a video a few days ago of children at a gun range.

According to MailOnline, Philadelphia shooting suspect Kimbrady Carriker was dressed as a woman in a Facebook post from March last year, posting articles titled: "How do you know if an evil spirit is following you," as well as a photo of a map listing historic "black massacres" throughout the US with the caption stating: "We kept the receipts."

City officials held a press conference earlier Tuesday during which they refused to name the suspect and said they were unable to provide any motive for the attack.

The suspected Philadelphia shooter Kimbrady Carriker can be seen in this picture. — Twitter/@MrAndyNgo

According to the authorities, the deceased victims were identified as Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.

Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Carriker was the 40-year-old suspect arrested.

People were busy enjoying the festivities in the Kingsessing neighbourhood when the suspect went on a killing spree with an AR-style rifle and handgun.

Those who lived with Carriker on the 5600 block of Belmar Terrace back in 2021 were amazed to find out the suspect.

Tina Rosette, 49, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Carriker was “really smart, intelligent, creative, and loved working on computer programs.”

Rosette added that Carriker had “an aggressive approach to some things in life.”

She recalled that Carriker sometimes taught people how to fight in self-defence, but she claimed he did not give them much direction about how or when to stop.

This image shows police officers investigating the scene after a mass shooting in Philadelphia on July 2, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/6abc Philadelphia

But Rosette's 24-year-old daughter Cianni said that she had seen Carriker's handgun and that he was “trying to get me comfortable around guns.”

Carriker regularly posted on social media supporting BLM, including his support for workers who protested in the Strike For Black Lives in July 2020.

Another hooded sweatshirt includes branding that says: ‘I lubricate my AR-15 liberal tears.’

One other design includes the eerie phrase: “Know this we are many they are few. To fear death is a choice and they can’t hang us all.”

Apart from BLM posts, Carriker had also uploaded images showing support for former President Donald Trump and promoting being Vegan in another.

District Attorney Larry Krasner tweeted Tuesday that he visited the scene of the shooting and met with community members.

“Our hearts are broken over last night’s horrific shooting, and my deepest condolences go out to everyone impacted. I was on site this morning and met with a witness, a family member of a victim, police, neighbours and elected.”

CCTV footages show the shooter walking down the street calmly while shooting at people before being chased by the officers with continued fire.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference overnight that she did not know if the suspect was firing from his rifle or handgun at the time he was chased by cops, but confirmed he was actively shooting.

"Thank God our officers responded as quickly as they did. I can't even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown," Outlaw said.

Outlaw said all of the victims of the mass shooting were male, including the two-year-old and the 13-year-old.

According to the Police, a fifth male victim was found four hours after the shooting when a man returned home and found his 31-year-old son dead in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

"We believe because of where he was found and where his house is on 56th Street, and the fact that we found ballistic evidence that matches the ballistic evidence we found on the street a few hours earlier, we believe this homicide is related," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.