Prince Harry’s learning he’s ‘still piggybacking’ off the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘finally learning’ that the fascination they seem to count on, stems from the “institution itself.”

A writer for the Toronto Star, Sarah Laing issued these claims in a brand-new piece.

She believes the couple “may have overestimated just how interested people are in what they have to say when they're not airing the Windsors’ dirty laundry.”

Especially since “Their other offerings have stemmed from an earnest, even patronizing moral conviction — like the canned Netflix cartoon about a little girl inspired by influential women in history — that, while likely well-intentioned, fell flat.”

“This is the same pill that William, Kate or any other royal would have to swallow if they decided to leave,” Ms Laing also added.

“They can hardly get substantial coverage for their own high-minded endeavours — William’s climate change and homelessness campaigns, Kate’s early childhood initiatives — as it is.”

“Much as they’d like to think otherwise, most people don’t follow the royals for their moral leadership or their sparkling personalities.”

“Above all else, the fascination stems from the institution itself, and the soap operas that play out against this grandiose backdrop,” Ms Laing also added before concluding, 

