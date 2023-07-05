 
Tom Hardy returns to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for 75th anniversary of NHS

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS), Tom Hardy returned to CBeebies with a new bedtime story.

On Wednesday, he will be featured on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, where he will read Zog and the Flying Doctors by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The Venom star has previously appeared on the children's channel on several occasions, including New Year's Eve in 2016.

The new story was recorded in his home garden, and his cute French bulldog, Blue, accompanied the actor.

In a video promoting the sweet tribute episode, Tom said: “Hello I'm Tom, sitting here with birds singing and the sun shining. I feel really good. Especially because I'm about to read you a Bedtime Story.”

“But I don't feel good every day. In fact we all get poorly, from time to time and when we do, sometimes we need a bit of extra help to get better.”

“Brilliant people like nurses and doctors can help us feel better. And many others, with exciting sounding jobs like radiographers and paramedics.”

“So, I'm going to read you a story all about a very special team of magnificent people, and a dragon! Who like to look after others when they're feeling poorly and it's called Zog and the Flying Doctors.”

Thor star Chris Hemsworth recently joined the list of famous personalities to read a CBeebies' Bedtime Story on Friday, leading fans to express their admiration for the Marvel star on Twitter. 

