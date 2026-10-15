Ron Howard explains why wife Cheryl appears in all his movies

Ron Howard has explained why his wife, Cheryl, appears in nearly every film he makes, and it goes back to his teenage days as a filmmaker.

The Oscar-winning director spoke at the 2026 Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday, where he was promoting his documentary Avedon.

He and Cheryl celebrated 51 years of marriage this year.

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Howard recalled that the first real attempt he made to be noticed as a filmmaker was entering a Kodak teenage filmmaking contest under a different name.

Cheryl, whom he met in high school, appeared in it.

“I was dating Cheryl, so she became a saloon girl,” he said. When he later made a movie for producer Roger Corman, she worked on it in many capacities, as a production assistant and helping to cater, but “she also had to be in it”.

The tradition stuck.

Howard has called Cheryl his good luck charm and said he is superstitious about her appearing in at least one frame.

Her cameos include a bartender in The Paper, a nun watching the launch in Apollo 13 and a role in Splash.

In his survival thriller Eden last year, she wore a wig and a moustache to play a male food server on a desert island.

When her original scene in Solo: A Star Wars Story was cut in 2018, Howard had her added back, using green screen.

He has compared spotting her to Where’s Waldo?.

There is one exception. At the festival, Howard clarified that his rule is that she can’t show up in his documentaries.

“My rule continues to be not in the docs,” he said.

Howard and Cheryl married on 7 June 1975 and have four children, including actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

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