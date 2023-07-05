 
menu menu menu

Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

(From left to right) Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan. — ISPR
(From left to right) Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan. — ISPR

  • Suicide bomber intended to target security forces post, says ISPR.
  • Army says sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
  • "Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism."

At least three soldiers embraced martyrdom when a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the suicide bomber intended to target the security forces checkpost in the general area of Miran Shah, however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, 41, a resident of Mianwali; Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, 40, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan; and Sepoy Jehangir Khan, 24, a resident of Mardan, the ISPR said, adding that three innocent civilians also sustained critical injuries in the suicide blast.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” read the statement.

On Sunday, a major was among two military personnel who embraced martyrdom when terrorists "tried to ambush" a "combat patrol of security forces" in the Balor area of Balochistan's Hoshab district.

In a statement, the ISPR said that an operation was launched based on credible intelligence concerning the movement of a group of terrorists.

The military's media wing said the terrorists were linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians and planting improvised explosive devices in the Hoshab area.

"While [the] establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of terrorists tried to ambush closing in patrol and opened fire onto security forces."

As a result of the heavy exchange of fire, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced martyrdom, while another soldier sustained injuries, the ISPR added.

More From Pakistan:

'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads

'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads
Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen 'commits suicide' video

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen 'commits suicide'
Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today

Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today
Alert: River Chenab may experience 'exceptionally high' flood between July 8-10

Alert: River Chenab may experience 'exceptionally high' flood between July 8-10
Pakistan Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle

Pakistan Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle
APC proposed as major political parties stress need for political harmony

APC proposed as major political parties stress need for political harmony
Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera
Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack

Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack
Wahab Riaz earns criticism for splashing bikers in Lahore flooded roads

Wahab Riaz earns criticism for splashing bikers in Lahore flooded roads
EU polls observers see no signs of general elections in Pakistan this year

EU polls observers see no signs of general elections in Pakistan this year
Karachi to receive first spell of monsoon rains from Friday

Karachi to receive first spell of monsoon rains from Friday
Pakistan offers India to take advantage of multibillion-dollar CPEC project

Pakistan offers India to take advantage of multibillion-dollar CPEC project
Urban flooding alert issued for Punjab, KP and Balochistan as heavy rain hits Lahore

Urban flooding alert issued for Punjab, KP and Balochistan as heavy rain hits Lahore
Nation pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 24th martyrdom anniversary

Nation pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 24th martyrdom anniversary
Seven lives lost as highest rainfall in decades turns Lahore into urban swamp

Seven lives lost as highest rainfall in decades turns Lahore into urban swamp
FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years

FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years
'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims

'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims
SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime

SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime