Meta's Threads launched: Mark Zuckerberg pokes fun at Elon Musk

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Images of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk cropped onto an illustration.
Images of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk cropped onto an illustration.  

After Meta founder rolled out Threads — days after Twitter CEO Elon Musk came under fire for limiting the number of tweets people could view per day — Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday posted on Twitter for the first time in over a decade to, apparently, poke fun at Musk.

Earlier today, Meta officially launched Threads, following the extensive backlash Musk came under for his recent policy changes.

Not long after the launch of Threads, Zuckerberg tweeted a famous meme of identical Spider-Men facing off.

This tweet is Zuckerberg's first since 2012 and comes two weeks after the news that the two CEOs were interested in a cage fight.

Hours after Zuckerberg's tweet, Musk retorted with a jab on Instagram.

Taking to his own platform, he wrote: "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."

It is clear that the Meta CEO is capitalising on controversial decisions made by Twitter CEO.

Musk — who acquired the company for $44 billion in October — downsized the company soon after he took over and fired thousands of employees.

He then changed content moderation policies and made Twitter verification a paid service, putting users and advertisers through several technical challenges.

Moreover, Musk's latest decision to limit the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots — earned him great backlash from users across the globe.

“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads.

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

