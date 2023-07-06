 
menu menu menu

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen 'commits suicide'

By
Raees Ansari

|July 06, 2023

Alamgir Tareen — PCB/File
Alamgir Tareen — PCB/File

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, officials and family members said Thursday.

Initially, police sources said Alamgir, 63, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Lahore's Gulberg area. Later, the reports were confirmed by Jahangir. 

Meanwhile, the police higher-ups said that further details will be available when they visit the crime scene. 

Later, the police officials said that Alamgir had left a hand-written suicide note citing a “disease he had been suffering from” as the reason for self-harm.

However, the deceased’s friends said that he had never mentioned his illness before them.

According to the family, Alamgir was single but was going to marry his fiancé this December.

They said that when his servant arrived on duty this morning, and Alamgir didn’t come out of his room till 10am, he peeked into the room through a window to find the businessman “covered in blood”, sources said.

They said that the servant immediately informed Jahangir.

Alamgir — brief profile

Alamgir was the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans .

He established a name for himself as a leading businessman in South Punjab and operated one of the largest water purification plants in the country.

He did his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed his Masters degree from the prestigious Yale University.

According to Sultans' official website, Alamgir was "a sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills".

He was also the driving force behind the data-based approach that the cricket franchise follows.

More From Pakistan:

'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads

'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads
Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today

Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today
Alert: River Chenab may experience 'exceptionally high' flood between July 8-10

Alert: River Chenab may experience 'exceptionally high' flood between July 8-10
Pakistan Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle

Pakistan Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle
APC proposed as major political parties stress need for political harmony

APC proposed as major political parties stress need for political harmony
Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera
Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack

Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack
Wahab Riaz earns criticism for splashing bikers in Lahore flooded roads

Wahab Riaz earns criticism for splashing bikers in Lahore flooded roads
Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR
EU polls observers see no signs of general elections in Pakistan this year

EU polls observers see no signs of general elections in Pakistan this year
Karachi to receive first spell of monsoon rains from Friday

Karachi to receive first spell of monsoon rains from Friday
Pakistan offers India to take advantage of multibillion-dollar CPEC project

Pakistan offers India to take advantage of multibillion-dollar CPEC project
Urban flooding alert issued for Punjab, KP and Balochistan as heavy rain hits Lahore

Urban flooding alert issued for Punjab, KP and Balochistan as heavy rain hits Lahore
Nation pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 24th martyrdom anniversary

Nation pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 24th martyrdom anniversary
Seven lives lost as highest rainfall in decades turns Lahore into urban swamp

Seven lives lost as highest rainfall in decades turns Lahore into urban swamp
FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years

FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years
'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims

'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims
SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime

SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime