Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen 'commits suicide'

Alamgir Tareen — PCB/File

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, officials and family members said Thursday.

Initially, police sources said Alamgir, 63, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Lahore's Gulberg area. Later, the reports were confirmed by Jahangir.

Meanwhile, the police higher-ups said that further details will be available when they visit the crime scene.

Later, the police officials said that Alamgir had left a hand-written suicide note citing a “disease he had been suffering from” as the reason for self-harm.



However, the deceased’s friends said that he had never mentioned his illness before them.

According to the family, Alamgir was single but was going to marry his fiancé this December.

They said that when his servant arrived on duty this morning, and Alamgir didn’t come out of his room till 10am, he peeked into the room through a window to find the businessman “covered in blood”, sources said.

They said that the servant immediately informed Jahangir.

Alamgir — brief profile

Alamgir was the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans .

He established a name for himself as a leading businessman in South Punjab and operated one of the largest water purification plants in the country.



He did his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed his Masters degree from the prestigious Yale University.

According to Sultans' official website, Alamgir was "a sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills".

He was also the driving force behind the data-based approach that the cricket franchise follows.

