'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads

Adviser to Punjab interim Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visits rain-hit areas in Lahore, on July 5, 2023. — Twitter/vanillasky458

Adviser to Punjab interim Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, who landed in a controversy for splashing bikers on flooded roads after a heavy downpour in Lahore, has issued an apology over reckless driving.



The Pakistani cricketer received public criticism after a video of him driving could be seen driving recklessly on the flooded roads and splashing rainwater onto the passing vehicle and motorcyclists.

Responding to the criticism, Riaz said that he was "sorry for what happened" and claimed "it was purely unintentional".

"There are always two sides of the coin, but unfortunately we always see the wrong one only. I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it was purely unintentional and was misperceived in a very wrong way," he wrote on Twitter.

The fast-bowler then requested the people to "spread positivity" instead of maligning Pakistan with "negative propaganda.

Incessant showers broke a 30-year-old record when the Punjab capital city received over 290mm of rain within a span of 10 hours, resulting in the death of at least seven people on Wednesday.

The metropolis received 291mm of rain, during which more than a dozen areas recorded more than 200mm of rain, Commissioner Lahore Mohammad Ali Randhawa said, adding this is happening due to climate change and strong monsoon.

In order to inspect conditions after the rain and monitor clearance and drainage operations, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his cabinet visited different areas of the city today.