'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri talks personal style, Thom Browne cameo

Although their professions and career trajectories differ, both fashion designer Thom Browne and The Bear star Edebiri have experienced a tremendous success in recent months.



Wearing Thom Browne has provided a sense of grounding for Edebiri amidst the chaos of her journey, the actress divulged to W magazine.



Edebiri spoke about her evolving relationship with style and how Browne played a significant role in The Bear's second season.

Ayo Edebiri's approach to style has undergone changes in recent years.



"I feel like my uniform is very much big t-shirt vibes, especially when I do standup."

"And then so much of writing became over Zoom, so definitely during COVID I had a period where I was like, "Oh, I actually miss wearing clothes that are really nice." I was doing a Friday dress up day in my house."

"But within the past year, my world has opened up so much in terms of opportunities and events, so I've definitely have been thinking a lot more about what I wear and how I wear it."

While exploring fashion and experimenting with different styles, Edebiri discovered that clothing plays a significant role in storytelling, which is crucial for an actress and storyteller. The structured yet creative and liberating nature of Browne's clothing resonates with her.

In a surprising twist, Thom Browne, the designer himself, makes an appearance in the new season of The Bear. Towards the end of the season, Edebiri's character, Sydney, is surprised by Carmy with a chef's coat designed by Thom Browne. The idea had been discussed between the show's creator, Chris Storer, and Jeremy Allen White for some time.



"A few weeks after we started filming we did the first fitting, but I didn’t see the final version until I actually got to open it on camera. I actually got emotional."