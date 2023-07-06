 
After Ronaldo, Al-Nassr offers €20m to this player

By
Sports Desk

|July 06, 2023

Atletico Madrids Saul Niguez looks dejected after he fails to score his penalty during the penalty shootout. — Reuters/File
Saudi club Al-Nassr, which signed star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo last December, is now willing to offer €20 million per season to Atletico Madrid ace Saul Niguez, Sportskeeda report.

The 28-year-old player emerged as a potential summer sale for Atletico Madrid following his underwhelming performances over the last two campaigns.

Niguez sealed a deal to move to Chelsea in 2021 after helping the Los Rojiblancos win the La Liga title in 2020-21. He lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy when he started just 12 of his 23 games.

However, after his return to Atletico Madrid, the Spanish player could not establish himself as a starting midfielder last season. 

However, the Saudi club has offered a contract of €20 million per season in a bid to rope him in this summer. Not only that, Al-Ittihad has also made a similar offer. 

As per the reports, Niguez is looking forward to accepting any of the offers and moving to Saudi Arabia. His contract with the club will expire in June 2026. 

He would partner Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic, who recently joined the Madrid-based club. He could also partner with former Chelsea star N'Golo Kante at Al-Ittihad and Karim Benzema. 

He has scored 46 goals and 21 assists in 378 appearances for Atletico Madrid overall. 

