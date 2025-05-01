PSL 10: Rain washes out Gladiators-Qalandars PSL encounter in Lahore

Ground staff cover the pitch as rain disrupts the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 1, 2025. — Facebook/Pakistan Super League

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars was called off on Thursday due to heavy rain and windstorm at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Qalandars and Gladiators, placed second and third respectively, had the opportunity to end defending champions Islamabad United’s stronghold at the top of the standings but the two former champions had to settle down for a point apiece.

As a result, Qalandars and Gladiators remained second and third respectively with nine points each.

Qalandars next face Karachi Kings on Sunday, while Gladiators’ next match is scheduled against holders United on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Qalandars could accumulate 111/3 in their 11.3 overs as a severe dust storm hit the Gaddafi Stadium here, causing the action to stop.

The dust storm was followed by light yet steady rain which eventually resulted in the match being called off.

The Qalandars, batting first, had an unwanted start to their innings as Khurram Shahzad cleaned up their experienced opener Fakhar Zaman for a duck on just the third delivery of the innings.

Following the early hiccup, Abdullah Shafique joined Mohammad Naeem and together they raised an astounding recovery by putting together a century-plus stand.

The duo added 102 runs for the second wicket until Naeem eventually fell victim to Abrar Ahmed. He scored 50 off 30 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes.

Abrar struck again in his next over, dismissing Daryl Mitchell on three and had consequently reduced the Qalandars to 111/3 in 11.3 overs until a dust storm intervened in the action.

Abdullah Shafique remained unbeaten with a 32-ball 53, studded with three fours and as many sixes.

For Gladiators, Abrar picked up two wickets, while Shahzad made one strike.