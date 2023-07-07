 
Taylor Swift revises lyrics in 'Better Than Revenge' on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Following Taylor Swift's announcement of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) fans began speculating about the album's controversial song, "Better Than Revenge."

However much to everyone's surprise the problematic lyrics had been altered in the anticipated album release. The original version contained lyrics like "She's not a saint, and she's not what you think/She's an actress, whoa/She's better known for the things that she does/On the mattress, whoa."

In the newest release, these lines were changed to "He was a moth to the flame/She was holding the matches, whoa."

Recorded in 2010, "Better Than Revenge" has faced criticism for its slut-shaming content, which has become more apparent over the years.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Swift addressed these lyrics, acknowledging that as a teenager, she didn't fully understand feminism and its goal of advocating for gender equality. She explained that she had mistakenly associated feminism with a hatred towards men due to the cultural and societal context at the time.

Swift's decision to update the lyrics has divided her fan base, with some questioning whether the original version should have been preserved as part of the album's historical context.

