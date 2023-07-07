 
menu menu menu

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Gigi Hadid dressed to the nines as she joined her best friend and influencer, Leah McCarthy, to celebrate her birthday in NYC on Thursday.

The supermodel, 28, who recently fueled romance rumours once again with Leonardo DiCaprio after partying in the Hamptons, opted for stylish comfort in the warmer summer temperatures.

The mother of one donned a pair of light blue, denim capris that were secured with a sleek black belt with a gold buckle on the front.

The star slung a black, cross-body purse over her left shoulder to hold a few items she needed during the special birthday festivities at Jac's on Bond. 


More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation
Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand