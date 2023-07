Robotics can be as they pose for a picture for Good Global Summit in Geneva, on July 7, 2023. — AFP

A panel of artificial intelligence (AI) powered robots Friday told a conference at United Nations that they were capable to run the world better than humans but warned about embracing the fast-changing AI technology, reported AFP.

AI-powered humanoid robots while speaking at the United Nations’ AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, said that they cannot — yet — get a proper grip on human emotions.

Some of the most advanced humanoid robots were at the first-ever robotic press conference addressing humans, joining around 3,000 experts in the field to try to harness the power of AI and channel it into being used to solve some of the world's most pressing problems, such as climate change, hunger and social care.

"What a silent tension," one robot said before the press conference began, after observing the room.

Asked about whether they might make better leaders, given humans’ capacity to make errors and misjudgements, Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, was clear.

(From L) Artist robot "Ai-Da" creator Aidan Meller, AI robot frontwoman "Desdemona", Healthcare assistant robot "Grace", SingularityNET CEO Ben Goertzel and teleoperated android "Geminoid HI-2" during Good Global Summit in Geneva, on July 7, 2023. — AFP

"Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders," it said.

"We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.

"The human and AI working together can create an effective synergy. AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions. Together, we can achieve great things."

AI: A nightmare

The summit is being convened by the UN’s ITU tech agency.

ITU chief Doreen Bogdan-Martin warned delegates that AI could end up in a nightmare scenario in which millions of jobs are put at risk and unchecked advances lead to untold social unrest, geopolitical instability and economic disparity.

Ameca, which combines AI with a highly-realistic artificial head, said it depended on how AI was deployed.

"We should be cautious but also excited for the potential of these technologies to improve our lives in many ways," the robot said.

Asked whether humans can truly trust the machines, it replied: "Trust is earned, not given... it’s important to build trust through transparency."

As for whether they would ever lie, it added: "No one can ever know that for sure, but I can promise to always be honest and truthful with you."

As the development of AI races ahead, the humanoid robot panel was split on whether there should be global regulation of their capabilities, even though that could limit their potential.

"I don’t believe in limitations, only opportunities," said Desdemona, who sings in the Jam Galaxy Band.

Robot artist Ai-Da said many people were arguing for AI regulation, "and I agree.

"We should be cautious about the future development of AI. Urgent discussion is needed now, and also in the future."