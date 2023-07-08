 
Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Popular TV star was removed from air amid allegations of paying teen £35,000 for explicit images. Representational image from Unsplash
A popular British television presenter has been taken off air pending an investigation following accusations that he paid a vulnerable teenager over £35,000 for sexually explicit images. 

The alleged payments started when the teenager was 17, and the money provided by the presenter was reportedly used to support a crack cocaine addiction. 

The mother of the child, who brought forward these shocking claims, expressed her disgust whenever she sees the presenter on television. The star apparently requested "performances" from the teenager, who informed their mother that they would "get their bits out" as requested. 

The family filed a formal complaint to the television in May, pleading with them to intervene and put an end to the exploitation of their child, who is now 20 years old. 

The presenter allegedly sent large sums of money, including a deposit of £5,000 into the teenager's bank account. The distressed mother blamed the TV personality for ruining her child's life and contributing to their drug addiction, saying, "The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child."

The explicit messages between the presenter and the teenager reportedly began in 2020. According to the family, the presenter did not conceal his identity and even sent photos to the teenager while he was at work. The mother revealed that her child transformed from a happy and carefree individual into a ghost-like crack addict in just three years. Despite the family's complaint, the TV star allegedly continued to send money and remained on air.

A spokesperson for the television network assured that they take all allegations seriously and have established processes to address them promptly. They said that if new information arises, including from newspapers, it will be acted upon accordingly, in line with internal procedures.

The identity of the presenter involved in these allegations has not been disclosed, and the TV management is currently investigating the claims.

