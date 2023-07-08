 
Christine McGuinness shows off her sizzling figure in mirror selfies

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Christine McGuinness showcased her phenomenal figure in a slew of bikini snaps on Instagram Friday.

The model, 35, flaunted her stunning physique in the skimpy blue and purple two-piece as she posed for a mirror snap.

She looked nothing short of sensational in the number which she teamed with a coordinated wrap cover-up.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star accessorised with a stylish pair of black Prada sunglasses, and rocked a simple gold pendant necklace.

Christine played with her long blonde tresses which she kept loose as they cascaded down past her shoulders.

It comes after Christine proved Paddy and she are the friendliest of exes as they both attended their children's Sports Day together on Friday.

The couple, who announced their separation a year ago, are parents to Penelope, nine, and twins Felicity and Leo, seven.

Christine shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram to showcase the special day.

