PSG pressurising Kylian Mbappe to leave club: reports

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is reportedly putting immense pressure on Kylian Mbappe to leave the club right away which may pave the way for Real Madrid to pursue the French forward.



Relations between PSG and Mbappe soured last month after the Frenchman refused to renew his contract expiring at the end of next season. This means he can leave for free in June 2024.



The 24-year-old has clearly said that he does not wish to renew his contract after 2024 but wants to fulfil the commitment till 2024.



This was revealed by Marca’s journalist Ramon Alvarez who also added that the star player has turned down three new contract offers from PSG and the club is aiming to transfer him instantly.

However, PSG’s president Nasser al-Khelaifi has made it clear that either Mbappe or renews or he will be sold this summer.



Mbappe — who is currently spending his vacations in Cameroon — recently gave an interview saying that it doesn’t matter where he plays next year, he just wants to win.

“Reasons to believe that it’s my last season in Ligue 1? It's very simple, I'm a competitor, when I play, it's to win. It doesn't matter who I play with, what shirt I wear or where I play, I never settle. I just want to win, win CL. I’ll never be satisfied,” the 24-year-old said.

“Do people normalise my performances? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them. In France, people have seen me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or with national team. And I've been scoring a lot for years now. So, for people, it's becoming normal.”

The 2018 World Cup winner further added that playing for the French club does not help as it is a “divisive” club.

“I've never complained about my performances being trivialised… Playing at PSG doesn't help with that, because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course that attracts bad tongues but that doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I'm doing it,” he added.

“I don’t know what PSG needs to do to win the CL. It’s not a question for me. We did what we could. Ask the people that built the team, who built this club.”

As of now, everything indicates that the Frenchman will not wear PSG’s shirt again considering how unpleasant the relationship between the two parties has become.

Real Madrid — who have been after the 24-year-old footballer since his Monaco days — are closely monitoring the situation from the sidelines and are ready to make a gigantic €200M for him.