Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Yair Rodriguez during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8. — Reuters

Australia's Alexander Volkanovski knocked out his opponent Yair Rodriguez to defend the featherweight title in a three-round technical knockout at the UFC 290 held in Las Vegas last night.



The martial artist put up a great show with his grappling and consistent blows that kept the interim champion pinned to the canvas.

Rodriguez seemed to hit back at one point during the third round of the wrestle but the Australian landed a counter right hook along with follow-up blows before dumping the Mexican onto the canvas.

The win also kept Volkanovski undefeated in the division.

“I’ve got to be honest: Throughout camp, there was a bit of fear there – for over his striking and how dangerous he is. That’s the honest truth," Volkanovski said.

After successfully defending the featherweight belt, Volkanovski said he wants to go for the lightweight title again.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja became the new UFC flyweight champion after beating Brandon Moreno by split decision. It was a great fight since the spectators were not sure who would come out on top till the match was over.

Complete list of results

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO in round three

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via SD

Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO in round two

Preliminary Card

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via first-round KO

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via first-round TKO

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via sub (guillotine)

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via sub (arm triangle)

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via first-round TKO

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via first-round knockout

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision