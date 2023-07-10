 
Cara Delevingne responds to backlash after rejecting interview at British Grand Prix

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Cara Delevingne has addressed the recent incident where she appeared to leave former British racing driver turned broadcaster, Martin Brundle, hanging on the grid at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

During the live coverage of the event at Silverstone, the 30-year-old model declined Brundle's request for an interview. Approaching Delevingne with a Sky Sports F1 microphone, Brundle was promptly informed by a security aide that she did not wish to speak.

Undeterred, Brundle expressed his determination to proceed with the interview, remarking, "That's the deal now, everybody talks on the grid."

In response, Delevingne, amidst the roaring sound of the Red Arrows overhead, explained, "I can't hear anything, sorry," while wearing a stylish black trouser suit, a matching bra, and a black baseball cap. She firmly shook her head and repeated her refusal.

Growing visibly frustrated, Brundle reminded her, "The deal is everybody has to speak on the grid..." to which Delevingne sarcastically replied, "Okay, well, I'm sure it would have been extremely interesting," and offered a thumbs-up to the camera.

Later that day, Delevingne took to Twitter to further address the encounter. She shared a tweet suggesting that Brundle may have deliberately sought to manufacture controversy, stating, "At this point, Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all. You can clearly see the PR rep tell him 'no' and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne. He had an out and he chose not to take it to make a statement."

Delevingne added her own comment, saying, "I was told to say no, so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx."

The incident sparked outrage among some viewers who watched the clip during its original television broadcast. However, others argued that Delevingne had the right to decline an on-camera interview.

