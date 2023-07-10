Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend speaks out in support of Palestinian children

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and photographer Misan Harriman has come out in support of Palestinian children.



Taking to Instagram, Misan said, “Children don’t belong in military prisons.”

He wrote, “Palestinian children are being detained by the Israeli military and experiencing ongoing violence and abuse.”

Misan revealed, “(Children) Forcibly taken from their homes without warning

“Blindfolded and hooded – they don’t know where they are going or when they will be home.”

The photographer further said, “ (Children) Unable to see their families, and are interrogated without their family or a lawyer to sit with them.”



The royal couple’s pal urged the authorities to stop military detentions. “It doesn’t have to be like this. The military detention of children must stop. #NoMoreExcuses #NoChildDetained #stopmilitarydetention.”

Misan’s remarks came amid reports Palestinian children arrested by Israeli forces face immense emotional and physical abuse.