 
menu menu menu

Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test

By
Sports Desk

|July 10, 2023

Australias Pat Cummins prepares to bowl on day four of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 9, 2023. — AFP
Australia's Pat Cummins prepares to bowl on day four of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 9, 2023. — AFP

Pat Cummins has said that Australia will be keeping all options on the table when they will choose the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.

The fourth Test is of great importance because if the Aussies win it, they will retain the Ashes and can play the fifth and last Test without pressure.

"You keep all options open," Cummins said as quoted by the ICC. "We've got nine or 10 days now, so we'll take a deep breath. We'll go away for a few days.”

The Australian skipper will be hoping to have Cameroon Green and Josh Hazlewood for the fourth Test.

"But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh (Hazlewood) will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we'll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI," he added.

The Aussies have not discarded a re-shuffle at the top order following David Warner’s disappointing performance in the Ashes as the left-handed batter has only scored 141 runs at @23.50 in three matches.

The 30-year-old may also use the inexperienced spinner Todd Murphy — who played his first Ashes Test last week — in the absence of Nathon Lyon, even though the 22-year-old only managed to bag one wicket.

"It was conditions based as it didn’t spin quite as much as we thought it would," Cummins explained. "We would have liked to have got Todd into the game a bit more and I am sure next week in Manchester there will be a bit more spin for him."

It must be noted that the Aussies lead the Ashes 2023 series by 2-1 after the visitors were handed out a defeat in the third ODI.

England chased the target of 251 runs in the 50th over — following their “BazBall” approach on day four as Harry Brook played a crucial knock of 75 runs, guiding his team to their first Ashes win.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Wednesday, July 19 - Sunday, July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - Thursday, July 27 - Monday, July 31

More From Sports:

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final
WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen
What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?

What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?
Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium

Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium
Pakistan women's football team tour to Singapore hangs in the balance

Pakistan women's football team tour to Singapore hangs in the balance
Pakistan becomes Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup champion

Pakistan becomes Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup champion
PCB's letter to PM a 'breach' of norms

PCB's letter to PM a 'breach' of norms
Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court over hand-shake snub

Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court over hand-shake snub
Wimbledon umpire requests spectators to refrain from opening Champagne bottles mid-match

Wimbledon umpire requests spectators to refrain from opening Champagne bottles mid-match
Kylian Mbappe brands PSG 'divisive' in candid magazine interview

Kylian Mbappe brands PSG 'divisive' in candid magazine interview
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win ICC World Cup Qualifier final

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win ICC World Cup Qualifier final
Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290

Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290
England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive

England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive
Chitral win Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5

Chitral win Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5
'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife

'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife
Berrettini says he 'would've signed in blood' to play at Wimbledon

Berrettini says he 'would've signed in blood' to play at Wimbledon
World Cup 2023: PM's aide says national team should be allowed to tour India

World Cup 2023: PM's aide says national team should be allowed to tour India