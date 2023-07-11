Report reveals prevalence of drug supply in Karachi schools, restaurants

Representational image of crystal meth. — Georgetown Law

Confidential report highlights prevalance of drugs supply.

Sindh IG orders stringent measures to curb dissemination.

Memon issues letter against suppliers of fake and prohibited drugs.

KARACHI: In a confidential report received by Sindh Inspector-General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the widespread supply of drugs in schools and restaurants across the port city has been exposed.

The report highlighted that artificial medicines and drugs are being distributed among teenage boys, girls, and students.

In response, Memon has ordered for stringent measures to be taken against the dangers posed by easily accessible drugs and has instructed the Special Branch Sindh to promptly monitor these schools and restaurants.

He said that the Special Branch additional IG should identify the suppliers of fake medicines and drugs. Memon has directed the zonal DIGs, and Special Branch should establish a coordination mechanism to eliminate such elements.



IG Sindh has also issued a formal letter in this regard, in which strict action has been ordered against the suppliers of fake and prohibited drugs.