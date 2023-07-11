 
menu menu menu

Report reveals prevalence of drug supply in Karachi schools, restaurants

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

|July 11, 2023

Representational image of crystal meth. — Georgetown Law
Representational image of crystal meth. — Georgetown Law

  • Confidential report highlights prevalance of drugs supply.
  • Sindh IG orders stringent measures to curb dissemination.
  • Memon issues letter against suppliers of fake and prohibited drugs.

KARACHI: In a confidential report received by Sindh Inspector-General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the widespread supply of drugs in schools and restaurants across the port city has been exposed.

The report highlighted that artificial medicines and drugs are being distributed among teenage boys, girls, and students.

In response, Memon has ordered for stringent measures to be taken against the dangers posed by easily accessible drugs and has instructed the Special Branch Sindh to promptly monitor these schools and restaurants.

He said that the Special Branch additional IG should identify the suppliers of fake medicines and drugs. Memon has directed the zonal DIGs, and Special Branch should establish a coordination mechanism to eliminate such elements.

IG Sindh has also issued a formal letter in this regard, in which strict action has been ordered against the suppliers of fake and prohibited drugs.

More From Pakistan:

Parvez Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Parvez Elahi gets bail in money laundering case
Pakistani qawwali group delights British audiences

Pakistani qawwali group delights British audiences
Balochistan Awami Party picks 'human eye' as polling symbol

Balochistan Awami Party picks 'human eye' as polling symbol
Monsoon rains in Pakistan claim 86 lives since June 25

Monsoon rains in Pakistan claim 86 lives since June 25
Shehbaz govt opens coffers for MPs ahead of elections

Shehbaz govt opens coffers for MPs ahead of elections

Latest UK travel advisory warns of potential risks in Pakistan

Latest UK travel advisory warns of potential risks in Pakistan
ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry
Drizzle likely tonight as Karachi braces for monsoon rains

Drizzle likely tonight as Karachi braces for monsoon rains
Shahzad Akbar praises Nawaz Sharif

Shahzad Akbar praises Nawaz Sharif

'No' decision taken yet on Imran Khan's military trial

'No' decision taken yet on Imran Khan's military trial
Nawaz moves to address Fazl's concerns over Dubai meetings

Nawaz moves to address Fazl's concerns over Dubai meetings
Assemblies can be dissolved before August 13: Rana Sanaullah

Assemblies can be dissolved before August 13: Rana Sanaullah
Army assures govt of all-out support for economic stability

Army assures govt of all-out support for economic stability
If you have metal plumbing then avoid showering during rains

If you have metal plumbing then avoid showering during rains
Parvez Elahi urges LHC to grant him bail like Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Parvez Elahi urges LHC to grant him bail like Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Kurram tribal clashes claim two more lives as death toll rises to nine

Kurram tribal clashes claim two more lives as death toll rises to nine
Supreme Court returns Aun Chaudhry's plea seeking ban on PTI

Supreme Court returns Aun Chaudhry's plea seeking ban on PTI
Money laundering case: Court acquits Suleman Shehbaz

Money laundering case: Court acquits Suleman Shehbaz