Suspect in viral Karachi harassment video arrested: police

The person who harassed a girl in broad daylight in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar can be seen in this still taken from a video. — Screengrab

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday detained a man suspected of harassing a girl in Block 4 of Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area.

Along with the suspect, the police have also taken into custody a motorcycle believed to be the one the man was riding at the time of the incident.

According to Karachi East SS Zubair Shaikh, the suspect resembles the accused seen in the viral closed-circuit television (CCTV) video circulating on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen doing lewd actions in the presence of a woman whom he then tries to attack. The alleged victim fended him off and escaped.

Shaikh also said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The police have stated that the bike taken into custody also looks like the one in the video.

However, the accused's motorcycle had no number plate, and he wore a mask to hide his identity.

The police also prepared a sketch of the accused who harassed the girl.

According to the police, the sketch was developed with the help of CCTV footage and eyewitnesses.