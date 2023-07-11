Kylie Jenner's negative reaction to aging filter goes viral

Kylie Jenner, the 25-year-old reality TV star, in a recently shared TikTok video, appeared visibly shocked as she experimented with an aging filter. The clip showed her reaction as she witnessed her face with simulated wrinkles, causing her to express clear disapproval.

The renowned member of the Kardashian family carefully observed her appearance with and without the filter, comparing the two side by side.

Despite her smile and a hint of laughter, Jenner candidly admitted, "I don't like it." While smirking and shaking her head disapprovingly, she added, "No, no."

Throughout the video, Kylie Cosmetics' founder showcased her natural beauty, opting for a makeup-free look that highlighted her glowing skin and youthful features.

Despite her radiant appearance, the aging filter revealed circles under her smile lines and strands of gray hair, leaving her visibly dissatisfied.

Curiously, she chose not to include a caption for the lighthearted TikTok video.