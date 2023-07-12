Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her "Angel Baby"

Feerne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her "Angel Baby"

Ferne McCann is sharing the picture of her angel.

She welcomed her first child with her fiancé Lorri Haines last week and has now shared a second adorable photograph of her daughter, whose name she has not yet confirmed.

The former TOWIE star, 32, gave a sweet glimpse of her 'beautiful' daughter on Instagram on Tuesday, almost a week after she gave birth on Thursday.

She already has a daughter Sunday, five, with her ex Arthur Collins, and has now welcomed her first child with Lorri, who already has a son from a past relationship.

The post comes just days after Ferne welcomed her second daughter on Thursday, announcing the news on Instagram on Sunday.

She confirmed her jovial baby news with a black and white video of her little one, which saw Ferne, her daughter Sunday and Lorri place their hands over the baby.

Ferne had Sunday, five, from a previous relationship with jailed acid attacker Arthur Collins. Lorri also has a son named Noah, who the same age as Sunday, with his ex.

Ferne first announced she was expecting a baby with Lorri last year, but they didn't find out the gender of their child so it could be a surprise.

Ferne and Lorri got engaged in July 2022, with Ferne previously stating their relationship feels 'right' after they bonded over their trauma.

Speaking to pal Vicky Pattison on her The Secret To podcast, she said: 'He's got a child. I've got a child. We bonded over our trauma.